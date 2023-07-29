Arjun Bijlani And Nikki Sharma's Commitment Steals The Show Amid Heavy Rain In Mumbai

Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma, the lead actors of the newly released show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’, immersed themselves in a romantic rain sequence recently. Portraying the characters of Shiv and Shakti, the television serial is set against the backdrop of the beautiful city of Varanasi. Braving several hours of rain, Arjun and Nikki put their dedication on display to ensure the sequence was captured perfectly.

Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma, who are currently shooting for an upcoming romantic scene in the show ‘Shiv Shakti’, endured a seven to eight-hour rain-soaked session in Mumbai. The dedicated actors successfully completed their first romantic sequence for the series amidst the downpour.

Amidst the heavy Mumbai rain, the moment when Shakti (Nikki) embraces Shiv (Arjun) after receiving her scholarship became even more magical. However, this unforgettable experience came with its fair share of challenges as the shooting for the sequence required spending hours in the rain to achieve perfection.

Advertisement

Following the scene’s completion, Arjun Bijlani couldn’t resist his excitement and expressed his enthusiasm about the shot. According to a report shared by India Today, Arjun stated, “Amidst Mumbai’s heavy rains, on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Nikki and I dedicated 7-8 hours to shoot our first romantic sequence. The rain added a lovely touch to the scene where Shakti hugged Shiv in sheer excitement as she received her scholarship. However, shooting in the rain came with challenges, testing both Nikki and me as actors."