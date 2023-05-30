Arjun Bijlani Seeks Bappa’s Blessings For His New Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti

Arjun Bijlani paid a visit to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple. The actor sought the blessings of Bappa for his upcoming serial Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti. The actor was accompanied by the upcoming show’s producer, Prateek Sharma of Studio LSD. Sharing glimpses of the temple visit online, the actor urged his fans to show their support and make the serial a success. “Hey, friends! Just wanted to update you all that I visited the Siddhivinayak temple yesterday to seek blessings for my new show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti,’ which begins shooting tomorrow in the holy city of Banaras! As always, I need your love and blessings to make this project a success, so please keep me in your prayers! Thank you all for your support," Arjun wrote in an Instagram post.

Soon after the post surfaced online, Arjun’s fans rallied to the comment section, sharing their wishes for the upcoming project. Fellow actors and friends also dropped their messages for the actor. Actress Nia Sharma expressed her joy, commenting, “Many congratulations," while Surbhi Chandna wrote, “Best wishes JUNNN."

Actor Rajniesh Duggall commented, “All the best AB, always!!"

The outpouring of love and support from fans and industry colleagues has added to the excitement around the upcoming show.