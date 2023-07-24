Arjun Bijlani Shares A Fun BTS From The Sets Of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Watch

Arjun Bijlani, a renowned face in the TV industry, has currently enthralled the audience with his performance in the daily soap Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. His portrayal of Dr Shiv Kashyap is being appreciated by his fans, and the plot has kept them hooked. Arjun has been cast opposite Nikki Sharma in the show, and even their chemistry on screen is well-received. The actor has a massive following and keeps sharing work and personal updates on social media. Recently, Arjun shared some behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot for his series, hinting that some action-packed scenes are in store for the viewers.

Arjun Bijlani shared a short reel on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Today was a tough day on set while working, but we still managed to smile and laugh in between !!". In the clip, the actor is first seen discussing the shot with the team members. Arjun and Nikki Sharma then perform a romantic scene together where the actress twirls and ends up face-to-face with the actor. Moving forward, Arjun also engages in a fight scene where he tackles multiple people together. They also shot some intense scenes where the actor was lying on the floor.