As Ishqbaaz Turns 7, Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta And Kunal Jaisingh Can't Keep Calm

Ishqbaaaz actors Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, and Kunal Jaisingh celebrated a remarkable milestone as their show completed 7 years on television. The show captured the hearts of millions with its captivating storyline and stellar cast. The undeniable chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta, who portrayed the beloved characters of Anika and Shivaay, became an instant hit among fans. To mark the occasion, both Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta shared their thoughts and gratitude to their dedicated fan base.

Dropping a behind-the-scene glimpse from the show, Surbhi wrote, “Aaj Kya Special Hai? 7 Years to iconic Ishqbaaaz! Time Truly Flies. Cherish all the memories and people I met on this beautiful journey. Nothing can come close to the experience I experienced while being a part of IB. Every day on set was approached with so much excitement."

Upon seeing the post, Nakuul Mehta commented, “Saaat saal ho gaye, itni jaldi (Seven years have passed so quickly)." Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh, former co-stars from the show, also expressed their gratitude in the comments.

Nakuul Mehta also shared a video compilation of cherished memories and significant scenes from Ishqbaaaz. He also included the love song Ohh Jaana, which became an instant hit among fans. Nakuul captioned his post, “7 years of Ishqbaaaz today. An incredible journey with some incredible people and the most fantastical audiences ever. How does one even make sense of this love?"

Kunal Jaisingh, who played the character of Omkara Singh Oberoi, didn’t miss the opportunity to pay tribute to the show. He shared a video featuring his character’s various looks throughout the series. Kunal’s caption reflected on the journey of Ishqbaaaz, expressing gratitude towards everyone involved in making the show a success. He acknowledged the creative team, production crew, and his fellow cast members, and referred to them as family. Kunal stated, “Ishqbaaaz was not just a show; it was an ERA!!!"