HOT! Asha Negi Stuns All As She Goes Sultry Bold and Wraps Herself In White Bedsheet

Asha Negi is setting fire to social media. Her latest photoshoot has left netizens gasping for breath. Recently, the Pavitra Rishta fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her back as she covered herself with a white bedsheet. Asha sat on her bed and looked away from the lenses while posing for the pictures.

In the caption of her pictures, Asha wrote, “Ek breakfast in bed toh main bhi deserve karti hu (even I deserve a breakfast in bed)!"

Needless to say, Asha Negi’s pictures have left everyone completely stunned. Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans and friends rushed to the comment section to shower love on the actress. Actor Karan Wahi called Asha ‘MAAL-pua’ and dropped a fire emoji. Arjit Taneja also wrote, “You are breakfast in bed". Kishwer Merchant also praised Asha’s photoshoot and wrote, “Looking like a snack and wants breakfast". Amruta Khanvilkar also called her ‘so hot’.

Fans also dropped interesting comments to Asha’s post. “Somebody call the fire brigade, she has set Instagram on fire," one of the users wrote. “Why too much hot photoshoot," another comment read. Check out Asha Negi’s pictures here:

Asha Negi made her television debut in 2010 with the show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. However, she became a household name after her performance in Pavitra Rishta. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Asha worked in several other shows too including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kalpana, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan among others. Asha also made her OTT debut with a web series titled Baarish, in which she starred along with Sharman Joshi. She later also featured in Collar Bomb alongside Jimmy Shergill and Abhay with Kunal Kemmu.

