Ashneer Grover Once Liked Mouni Roy's Bikini Pic But Later Unfollowed Her; Here's Why

Ashneer Grover became a household name after he featured in Shark Tank India season one.

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 08:36 IST

Ashneer Grover reveals he does not follow Mouni Roy or Disha Patani on social media. (Photos: Instagram)
Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover often shares hilarious life instances. In a recent interview, the entrepreneur recalled what happened when he once liked Mouni Roy’s bikini picture on social media. Ashneer was also joined by his wife Madhuri Jain in conversation with actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol for their YouTube show Couple of Things when he revealed the same.

“I get very scared. One day, I liked a photo of Mouni Roy. I follow very few people on Instagram, around 60 people. In that, I was following Mouni Roy too. Mouni Roy ne bikini me ek photo dali (She put up a bikini pic). I liked it," Ashneer recalled to which his wife interrupted and asked, “Yeh like karna banta hai (Is this worth liking)?"

“I came home and she was sitting there angry. I didn’t know what I did. Maine toh kuch bhi nahi kiya (I didn’t do anything)," Ashneer added. When his wife explained that it was about liking a bikini picture, Ashneer revealed he unfollowed Mouni Roy and several other accounts including that of Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani on Instagram.

Earlier, Ashneer also revealed how his wife ended up fighting with him after he joked about marrying Kiara Advani. “It was as if a sudden dam had burst. `Tumhe Kiara Advani se shaadi karni hai (You want to marry Kiara Advani)?’ she ra-ged, beginning to take off her jewellery. He-re I was, caught totally off guard. For the next half an hour, I was blasted by her about how I was a nobody when she married me and that I was also on Shark Tank on her prodding," Grover wrote in his autobiography.

For the unversed, Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain tied the knot in 2006.

Ashneer Grover became a household name after he featured in Shark Tank India season one. His one-liners and straightforward replies to pitchers grabbed everyone’s attention. However, the entrepreneur was not a part of the show’s second season, which concluded recently. He was replaced by the co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain.

first published: April 25, 2023, 08:36 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 08:36 IST
