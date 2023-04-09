Asim Riaz to Perform Second Umrah, Leaves for Mecca With Brother Umar Riaz Ahead of Eid

Asim Riaz, who gained popularity from the reality show Bigg Boss, was spotted at the airport today along with his brother Umar Riaz. They were going to Mecca for Umrah during this holy month of Ramadan. Both shared pictures on social media. Fans were wishing them in the comment section. The two brothers also posed for the shutterbugs before heading toward the airport.

Both the Riaz brothers were seen wearing Ihram. Some netizens also trolled the rapper for wearing the Ihram on his way and are saying what was the need to wear the towels on their way. Note, This is the second time Asim is travelling to Mecca. Earlier he was seen visiting the holy place with Aly Goni. He had also shared a picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Can’t wait this was my biggest dream allhamdulillah. My first roza in Mecca. Allah sab ko yeh mauka de. Ameen And so happy doing my first umrah with my childhood buddy @imrealasim (sic)."

Coming back to Asim, sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, “ALHAMDULILAH UMRAH WITH MY BROTHER."

Take a look at Asim Riaz’s post here:

This time many celebrities including Hina Khan visited the holy destination Mecca during the month of Ramadan. Sharing the pictures on social media, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote, “Doosra umrah mukammal..Mashallah Jazaakallah..May Allah accept our umrah and dua.. Thank you Allah for making it easy for us all..Thank you @alkhalidtours. To help us take this sacred journey to umrah.."

On the work front, Telly Chakkar’s report, Asim Riaz has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, there is no confirmation regarding this. The reports also suggest that he was also offered last season but due to unknown reasons, he did not participate. Asim has delivered some hit songs such as Awaz, Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge, Nights N Fights, and many more.

