At Srinagar G20 Summit, Kashmir Girl Hina Khan Is Proud To Contribute To Growth Story

Hina Khan recently attended the G20 Summit in Kashmir and gave a glimpse of it to her fans via a social media post. She became the second Indian actor to attend the G20 summit after RRR star Ram Charan. The actress, who is originally from Kashmir, attended the summit on the third day and represented the entertainment industry. She spoke about her childhood in Kashmir and motivated the youth.

Talking about her experience, Hina Khan wrote, “Grateful to be part of the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar, promoting positive growth and constructive alternatives for young people in Jammu-Kashmir and the country. Proud to contribute to Naya Kashmir’s growth story and inspire fellow Kashmiri youth."

Advertisement

She also took this opportunity to thank the Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu for the invitation and expressed how overwhelmed she was with the honour. “Met amazing talent today, thanks to the Mayor of Srinagar for the opportunity. Seeing recognition from home government for genuine achievers is encouraging. Hoping to inspire many more to choose the right path for their future. Thank you, Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, for this wonderful initiative," she wrote.

In the pictures, Hina Khan, dressed in elegant traditional attire, can be seen posing with the mayor and other delegates at the summit. Further, she was also seen appreciating local artists present at the venue.

Advertisement

As soon as Hina Khan shared the post online, her fans bombarded the comments section and lauded her presence at the summit. One of them wrote, “Proud of you hina Khan lv u.. congratulations for your achievement," while another one wrote, “Was Looking for your appearance at Cannes. But You are Shining at G20…. Absolutely great and Proud thing."

Earlier, RRR star Ram Charan graced the G20 summit and spoke about the film industry. At the event, Ram Charan even performed the popular song Naatu Naatu with South Korea’s ambassador to India Jae Bok Chang.

Advertisement

In one of the videos shared by news agency ANI, Ram Charan was heard saying, “I’ve been coming to Kashmir because my dad is in the same industry, working as an actor for 45 years so I am the second generation. I have been coming here since 1986? That was the first time when I was in Kashmir. My dad has shot extensively in Sonmarg and these beautiful places. I used to come as a child. When I was invited by my dad to Kashmir, I used to feel like I had achieved something during the summer holidays. It was like an achievement."

The three-day conference was attended by delegates from over 25 countries.