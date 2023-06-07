Avinash Mishra: It Was Very Challenging To Understand My Titli Character | Exclusive

Avinash Mishra is back with his new show titled Titli. In the show, he is seen sharing the screen with Neha Solanki. In less than a week, Titli has created a lot of buzz among the audience and fans are now waiting to witness more of Avinash and Neha’s on-screen chemistry. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Avinash Mishra shared details of his character in Titli and revealed what makes Titli different from other shows on television.

What can you share about your character from Titli and what attracted you towards it?

Well, this is definitely one character who doesn’t only have a positive side. There is also a negative side to this character. That’s what attracted me towards it and in simple words, I can say, it is an imperfect guy with good intentions.

How would you describe the overall storyline and theme of the show?

It is about the relationship between Titli and Garv. Like how the relationship works after marriage, what are the problems they face, and how they tackle them. The show explores if Titli and Garv will be able to sort out their difference.

What challenges did you face while preparing for your role?

This character is very opposite to me. I have to do some study about the character. You know this character has some kind of issues with him. There is always a past of character and that’s how they create a character. So, we have created some past of this character which is affecting him in the present. His behaviour is getting affected by that, and his anger issues are getting affected by that. It was very challenging to understand the character and get into its soul.

What was it like working with Neha Solanki?

The cast is great and there is a comfort level with Neha because we know each other. So, it was very easy for us to get into the character and rehearse the scenes together. You know sometimes you need your co-star to be very supportive and that is the bond we actually have with each other. So, it was easy for us to understand the situation and the whole environment of the set.

Do you recall any memorable or funny moments which occurred on sets while shooting for Titli?

I have not shot a lot. We were shooting for some rain sequences and you know when you say dialogue aur muh mein paani aa jata hai. It became a very funny situation. Neha had to say her lines and with that, she was spitting water on my face while reciting her dialogues. It happens in most of the rain sequences. That happened at the start of the show.

How does Titli stand out from other shows in the same genre? What makes it unique?

Titli, Titli’s character, Titli’s family, and Garv’s family are very much relatable to people and what we are like in real life. We usually see big houses, and mansions in television shows. That is not the case with our show.

We are keeping it very real, very subtle. We are keeping a Gujarati background in the show. So, we are keeping it very real so that our audience can get connected with the characters. We are not keeping it very top-notch. We are not keeping it very high-end drama. You know people start feeling ‘okay this is happening too much’. That’s not going to be there. It will be very relatable. Plus the equation between Titli and Garv is like any other relationship. So, we are keeping in mind and bringing all those problems that people face in real life which will ultimately relate to our audience. That will be the key point of our show.