Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Last Episode of Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai Starrer To Air On THIS Date

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai will soon return with season three with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead.

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 20:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 stars recently wrapped up shooting their last episode.

For all Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans, we have an update for you. The last episode of the second season will air on May 24, as per a report by ETimes. The serial is scheduled to go off air after a successful run of more than a year and a half. The cast wrapped the shoot for the last episode recently. The second season of the show went for a generation leap in February, replacing Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta with Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai as leads. Actors Leenesh Mattoo and Pooja Banerjee were also roped in after the leap.

The publication quoted a source as saying, “Suddenly, a couple of days back, the cast of Season 2 was told that there would be an extension. However, nothing of that sort is happening, and the wrap-up, that it is going off air, confirmed."

Earlier in an exclusive conversation with the publication, Hiten Tejwani, who plays the character of Lakhan Kapoor in the show, said that he was grateful to have secured a dynamic role in the series. He mentioned that he loves working with Balaji Telefilms, and Ekta Kapor has always given him significant roles. He added that he has done scenes with everyone and is well acquainted with all his co-stars.

Aanchal Khurana, who portrays Brinda on the show, uploaded a photo of herself and her co-stars on Instagram. They were wearing matching white ethnic attires, while Niti Taylor was dressed as a bride. The photo was taken when they were shooting the final wedding scenes. The actress wrote, “Packup!! Two hardest things in life, Hello and Goodbye. Saying goodbye to anything you have done that long is hard. With a heavy heart, goodbye to Brinda. Bahot sukariya sabka itne pyaar k liye, Aap sab mujhe bade acche lagte hain (Thanks a lot for such love, I like you all a lot)."

However, there is some good news for the show’s fans. Reportedly, its third season will start soon with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles. Disha has already affirmed that she will return for the upcoming season of the program.

first published: May 10, 2023, 20:20 IST
last updated: May 10, 2023, 20:20 IST
