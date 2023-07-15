Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Nakuul Mehta’s Take On Viral Nepali Song Is A Whole Vibe

Nakuul Mehta is currently stealing the spotlight as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. He stars opposite Disha Parmar, who plays the role of Priya Kapoor. Apart from his on screen presence, Nakuul is also adored by his fans for his entertaining and humorous social media posts. Recently, the actor delighted his followers by sharing a reel with the show’s crew members, whom he lovingly refers to as “enthu cutlets." The video showcases their infectious energy as they groove to the popular Nepali track, Badal Barsa Bijuli.

Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, “Morning routine on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3." The overlay text read, “They gave us Wai Wai. We give them this apology."

Shared on July 15, Nakuul Mehta’s video has been receiving tremendous love and appreciation from fans. With over 91,000 views and a flood of comments, the audience has been praising the actor and his exceptional talent.

Reacting to the dance reel, a user wrote, “Your name should be ‘Nakuul Entertainer Mehta.’

Another wondered, “Mr Kapoor, Priya ke saamne dance karnewale hai kya? (Are you going to dance in front of Priya?)

An account called the actor an “out of the box" entertainer. “You are always out of the box, the real entertainer, too good," one person remarked.

“Oh my god, a plate full of enthu cutlets," a comment read.

Another wrote, “TBH! You did really well. Love Nepali songs."

An individual remarked, “I just can’t stop my laughter. What a fresh weekend morning starting with a laughter riot. You and Disha are not only my stress-buster from workload for weekdays along with your amazing satirical skills portrayed in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, but now with an add-on it seems to be continued on weekends too! Kudos."

Previously, Nakuul Mehta had expressed his feelings on getting married repeatedly on screen. The actor dropped a video acknowledging that he is about to film his 18th wedding. He sarcastically commented, “Kaun shaadi karta hai itni baar. (Who gets married so many times?)." The caption read, “The secret sauce to survive multiple REEL weddings revealed. Do NOT share widely."