Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Promo: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar Are Back As Ram and Priya; Fans Excited

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are back with the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. On Friday, the makers of the show dropped the first promo featuring the two stars as Ram Kapoor and Priya respectively. The promo shows Mr Kapoor and Priya indulging in a fun banter as they step out for a coffee date.

“Wapas toh aana hi tha, audience ko pyar jo hai itna mujhse (We had to come back, audience loves me so much)," Nakuul says as he teases Priya who then responds by saying, “Yeh na aapki galat fehmi hai, audience ko pyaar hai par mujhse (You are under a misconception. Audience loves me.)" To this, Nakuul further adds, “You have good sense of humour. And only that is a good thing about you." Watch the promo here:

Soon after the promo was shared, fans rushed to the comment section to express excitement for the upcoming season. “These two never fail to bring a smile on my face," one of the fans wrote. “Back here again!! Don’t know how many times I have watched it !!!" another user commented. “I don’t watch dramas, I watch Hollywood movies or Netflix series. But this drama is different, I watched this drama in its entirety. I really like it," a third comment read.

Nakuul and Disha were a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 also. However, they left the show in December last year. They were replaced by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor following the leap.

“I had no idea that I will be back on the show. The show was over for me and I was hoping to do something completely different. Also, I like to take a break after every show, and wanted to use the time to travel and spend time with family. But, it seems the makers had a plan and the role sounded good and I felt if it was my show earlier, why not come back to it again? It is a finite show, so it is not something that will go on for years," Disha told E-Times earlier this month.