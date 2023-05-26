BALH 3: Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Comeback Wins Hearts, Fans Call Them 'SRK and Kajol'

The on-screen couple, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, once again reunited for the highly anticipated third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show made a grand comeback on May 25, 2023, much to the delight of fans. Nakuul and Disha reprise their iconic roles as Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood, reigniting the magic that captured viewers’ hearts in the previous season. After their departure left fans disheartened, the decision to bring back the lead pair sparked excitement for the new chapter in this popular show.

Soon after the first episode of the new season aired, fans wasted no time expressing their excitement and emotions on Twitter, flooding the platform with their reactions. Disha Parmar, in particular, eagerly awaited feedback from her dedicated fan base. Taking to Twitter, she asked, “Waiting to hear your response!! Did we like it or did we love it?" inviting fans to share their first impressions of the episode.

The tweet generated a flurry of responses as fans eagerly shared their thoughts and showered the show with love and appreciation. Check out the reactions here:

Not just Disha Parmar, but her co-star Nakuul Mehta, also garnered immense praise for his portrayal of Ram Kapoor on the show. Viewers were quick to recognise his efforts and applauded his exceptional performance.

Fans expressed their joy and appreciation for the beloved duo reuniting in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s new season. Many took the opportunity to convey their heartfelt thanks to Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar for coming back. “Totally loved it !! Pillu !! This time Priya is living her live with all the joy and happiness she deserves ! Dr. Priya Sood being my comfort now !! LOVED IT !!!! You look absolutely beautiful in that yellow dress .. Thanks for coming back," a fan wrote.

After watching the first episode, a social media user said, “It bought wide smiles to our whole family, me and my daughter were laughing giggling already watched it 3 times, waiting for tomorrow’s episode for our SRK AND KAJOL OF ITV to lite up our screen. You were fantastic."

After a successful run of a year and a half, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta bid farewell to the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in January this year. The show took a significant leap forward by introducing a new generation of characters. As the story progressed, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s characters made way for Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to take the lead roles. The second season concluded on May 24, 2023.