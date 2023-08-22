Barun Sobti Gets A Cute Birthday Wish From Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Co-Star Sanaya Irani

Barun Sobti who shot to fame with his portrayal as Arnav Singh Raizada in the popular show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, received an outpouring of love, wishes, and blessings from all corners. The celebrations took a heartwarming turn when his former co-star from the show, Sanaya Irani also wished the actor and shared a glimpse of their cherished bond.

Sanaya Irani posted a series of pictures on her Instagram story, capturing the friendship from their Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon days. In the first photo, Sanaya shared a birthday selfie with Barun, radiating joy and heartfelt wishes, while another snapshot captured her in a group picture alongside her husband Mohit Sehgal, Barun Sobti, his wife Pashmeen, Sakshi Talwar, and Akshay Dogra.

Advertisement

Joining the chorus of birthday wishes, Mohit Sehgal also shared a picture on his Instagram handle, featuring himself and the birthday boy, both brimming with joy as they capture a selfie moment full of celebration.

Ridhi Dogra, Daljiet Kaur Patel, and other well-known names also joined the celebration, showering Barun with their affection and good wishes. Notably, this year, Barun Sobti is celebrating his birthday alongside his son Meer for the first time.

Advertisement

Barun Sobti’s personal life is also a source of inspiration. The actor’s love story with his wife, Pashmeen Manchanda, began during their school days, blossoming into a beautiful relationship that transcended distance. The couple tied the knot in an intimate Gurudwara ceremony on December 12, 2010.