Bebika Dhurve's Bhagya Lakshmi Co-Star Akash Choudhary Reacts To Her Fights In Bigg Boss OTT 2

The latest season of Bigg Boss OTT has become the talk of the town and garnered much attention due to the heated fights among its contestants. In the recent episodes, the equation between Bebika Dhurve and other contestants, especially Jad Hadid and Abhishek Malhan got affected after the captaincy task this week. Bebika accused Jad of insulting her and accusing other housemates of supporting his wrongdoings. The tiff reached a point where Jad expressed his desire to leave the show. In the latest episode, Bebika Dhurve’s Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Akash Choudhary reacted to her arguments and behaviour on the show.

A report by Zoom quoted Akash Choudhary as saying, “I find the concept of pseudo-feminism or fake feminism on reality shows perplexing. It’s disheartening to witness how, in the name of feminism, women can freely make derogatory remarks. However, when men respond, they are immediately labelled with derogatory terms like ‘kharab parvarish’ (bad upbringing) and ‘na-mard’ (impotent). Women can refer to men using words like ‘Janani’ (emasculated) and ‘adha mard’ (half man), but if men say anything in return, they are accused of body shaming, slut shaming, or even being labelled as molesters."