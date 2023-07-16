Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Actor Akash Choudhary Narrowly Escapes Road Accident; Says 'Incident Left Me Shaken'

Popular television actor Akash Choudhary, known for his role in the show Bhagya Lakshmi, recently had a narrow escape from a road accident, leaving him shaken and grateful to have survived the harrowing ordeal.

Talking about the incident with The Times of India, the actor said, “"I found myself torn between fear and gratitude. When the truck bumped us, I couldn’t even realize what happened. We emerged unscathed, but the incident left me shaken, restless and sleepless." As reported, he was on vacation with his dog on Saturday when a truck driver crashed into his car. However, they were lucky enough that they didn’t get any injuries. Viral Bhayani also shared the news on his Instagram handle.

Akash also remembered late actors Vaibhavi Upadhayay and Devraj Patel and said, “Following the sudden loss of artists, Vaibhavi Upadhayay and Devraj Patel due to road accidents, I have been extremely scared about driving on the road. These truck drivers can be extremely callous while driving. The police were very prompt, they came and arrested the driver." He said that he took back his complaint because the truck driver was a poor guy.

To note, Vaibhavi Upadhayay passed away on May 22 in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. Her car was hit by a truck following which it fell in the valley. While Vaibhavi was also accompanied by her fiance, he sustained only a few injuries.