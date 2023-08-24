Bharti Singh Reveals Her Fee Reduced Post-Pandemic: '1 Lakh Leti Thi, Aab 50 Hazaar Le Rahi Hu'

Bharti Singh needs so introduction. She is a popular comedian and host who has been a part of several television shows. However, in one of her recent vlogs, Bharti revealed that her fee has been reduced post-pandemic. She shared that it is not right for an artist to be underpaid.

“No artiste would be fine if they are not paid what they deserve. Agar main jo charge karti thi, uska 25% bhi nahi doge aap, toh fir kaam nahi ho ho payega. (If you do not pay me at least 25% of what I used to charge, I won’t work)," she said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

“If you ask me to give 26 days in a month to a show, and I am not even being paid well for it, I would prefer to take a step back because main bhi apne bacche ko 12 hours ghar par chhod kar aaungi, so I need to be paid for my work. (I will leave my child at home for 12 hours)," the comedian added.