Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Hugs Sidharth Shukla's Mom; Viral Video Leaves Fans Emotional

Mahira Sharma became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss season 13. In the show, Mahira became good friends not only with Paras Chhabra but with Sidharth Shukla too. Even though the show had several arguments too repeatedly, they shared a good bond. Recently, Mahira met late actor Sidharth Shukla’s mother and a video of the same has now surfaced on social media.

Mahira recently attended a camp organised by Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation led by women all over the world. She looked beautiful as she donned black ethnic wear. The event was also attended by Rita Maa, who is also an ardent follower of Brahma Kumaris. When Mahira spotted Siddharth Shukla’s mother, she greeted her and hugged her warmly.

A video of the moment is now going viral on social media and has left Sidharth’s fans emotional. “Love the moment between them ❤️ got a flashback of bb13 family week dayss," one of the fans wrote. Another user commented, “We love Rita maa and #MahiraSharma bonding 💖." “People saying that Mahira is doing promotion and all but I am happy that she was there for her yesterday as it was a heard day for her mother’s day 💔 we love you MAA," a third comment read.

Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2, 2021, in Mumbai. His sudden demise was a shock for all. Several of his Bigg Boss co-contestants including Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz also attended his last rites.

Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra recently confirmed their breakup. “Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it will lead to a breakup," Paras told E-Times last month.