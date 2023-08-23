Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Welcomes 'Naya Sadasya' To Her Family

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is creating quite a buzz with her upcoming television show Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. She will take on the role of an IAS officer and is set to deliver an inspiring narrative to the viewers. Her career graph is on the rise. Now, Sumbul Touqeer has achieved another milestone in her personal life. The actress is on cloud nine as she welcomed a “naya sadasya (new member)" in the family. Sumbul Touqeer achieved a long-held aspiration and became a proud owner of a brand new, swanky four-wheeler, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi reportedly worth Rs 17 lakh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul shared a slew of pictures of herself posing with her stylish and vibrant blue Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi. In the pictures, the actress can be seen radiating happiness and exuding immense pride for her latest acquisition. Talking about her outfit, Sumbul donned a knotted pink crop top with white pants. She completed her look with dewy makeup, a sling bag, and white sneakers.

Take a look at the post here:

Accompanying the pictures, Sumbul Touqeer wrote in the caption, “Naya sadasya (New member) is here. And it is blue. Thank you, Maruti Suzuki."

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, the actress’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Reacting to the post, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam wrote, “Congratulations baby." A fan wrote, “Congratulations Sumbul Touqeer for the most stylish and driven sadasya and yes the most entertaining sadasya of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar (RWSP)."

Another commented, “Your hard work paid off, congratulations on having a new car." “Congratulations on your new car. May your new car bring on a new opportunity for an excellent experience to go to new places. Enjoy every single drive," a fan wished her.

According to a report by ETimes, Sumbul Touqeer said, “For a very long time I wanted to buy a car. I love driving and was sure about buying this car. I’m happy to finally be able to gift myself this car. Nobody in my house likes to drive and I’m the only one who is fond of driving."