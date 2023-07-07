Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Celebrate Abdu Rozik's New Song

The popular reality shows Bigg Boss is regarded as one of the most controversial programmes. But every season, the participants develop strong bonds that last long even after the show ends. In season 16, a group of friends consisting of Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan became very famous. They were fondly known as ‘Mandali’ and were a hit among the viewers. Months after the show went off air, members of the group reunited for lunch to celebrate Abdu’s latest song, Baarish.

The grand lunch was attended by Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, and Sumbul Touqeer. The paparazzi spotted them outside the venue, and the trio posed along with Abdu Rozik. Abdu wore a casual black shirt with blue trousers, which he teamed with a dramatic, oversized blazer in shimmery tones. Shiv looked dapper in a patterned, loose shirt and black pants. Sumbul looked stunning in a light brown sleeveless maxi dress. Sajid, on the other hand, wore a casual olive green shirt with denim. Their endearing friendship and eye-catching fashion choices made an indelible impression. Another contestant from Bigg Boss 16, Manya Singh, also joined them for the party.

Advertisement

Fans were excited to see them together after a long time. One of them commented, “Nice to see them still together," while another exclaimed, “Mandali Forever."