Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta And Friends Groove To This Salman Khan Song

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary celebrated her birthday on August 12 with a close-knit group of friends during a weekend getaway. The highlight of the celebration was a delightful birthday reel shared by the actress herself, and it didn’t take long for fans to pick up on a particular mushy moment that hinted at her rumoured relationship with actor Ankit Gupta. The birthday festivities were marked by a joyous pool party, with Priyanka looking stunning in a black bikini paired with a purple wrap-around. The reel featured the actress and her friends grooving to the iconic track ABCD from the Bollywood classic Hum Saath Saath Hain. Yet, it was the undeniable chemistry between Priyanka and Ankit Gupta that stole the spotlight.

In the video, the two were captured sitting closely on a bench, seemingly lost in each other’s company. The video also shows candid moments of the rumoured couple as they enjoy pool time with their friends. Sharing the video, she captioned the post, “We got that Friday feeling. As a kid, I always wanted to have a ‘Hum sath sath hai’ moment and I recreated it in my way and it was total fun." Fans flooded the comments section of the reel with their excitement and speculations about the nature of Priyanka and Ankit’s relationship. One user exclaimed, “Our very own PriyAnkit is in love and it shows! Touchwood," while another user commented, “Rab Rakha Priyankit." A fan comment read, @Ankit’s kya baat hai jijaji! Getting him to do it was the best idea!"

Priyanka also treated her fans to a collection of solo snapshots. In these pictures, the actress effortlessly strikes poses while donning a captivating bikini set, perfectly complemented by an elegant wrap-around.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta frequently share heartwarming moments with their fans on social media and their latest reunion has left no room for doubt. The two actors had previously graced the screen together in the music video Kuch Itne Haseen, which made its debut in March 2023.