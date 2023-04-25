Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare Dating Akanksha Puri? Latter Calls Him a 'Sweetheart'

Amid reports that Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare is dating Akanksha Puri, the actress has issued a clarification. In a recent interview with India Forums, Akanksha dismissed dating rumours but went on to call Shiv a ‘sweetheart’.

“I am just laughing at the news. The news is not accurate at all. Shiv is a nice guy is such a sweetheart, such a nice guy !! But unfortunately, no. I don’t get good guys," she said. This comes days after Shiv also clarified that he is ‘single’ when asked about his relationship status.

Akanksha rose to fame with the show Vighnaharta Ganesh, in which she portrayed the role of Goddess Parvati for over three years. She left the show in 2020. Last year, the actress emerged as the winner of the reality show Swayamvar: Mika Vi Vohti. However, later in October 2022, Puri tagged Mika as a ‘friend’. She explained that even though the show’s motive was to find a life partner, ‘nothing changed’ between Mika and her after the Swayamvar finale and therefore they are ‘same old friends’.

“We mentioned on the show that we were friends for many years. We continue to be that. We are just friends and not a couple," she told E-Times.

“The swayamvar was about choosing a partner, so we decided on each other as we have known each other for almost a decade. We have never said that we are in love or displayed any romance. We were clear that we were looking for a life partner and preferably someone who has been a friend. But post the show, nothing has changed between us and we continue to be the same old friends that we were," she added.

On the other hand, Shiv Thakare is now all set to participate on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Other contestants who have been confirmed along with him are Archana Gautam, Anjum Faikh, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Arjit Taneja.

