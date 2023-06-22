Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui Breaks Down Missing Her Kids, Says 'Agar Divorce Nahi Leti...'

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former wife Aaliya Siddiqui is currently inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In a recent episode of the show, Aaliya broke down missing his children. She was seen crying and sitting alone when her co-contestant Abhishek Malhan noticed and asked if everything was fine.

Aaliya told Abhishek that she was missing her children. She talked at length about her son and mentioned how he does not share his problems with anyone else. Aaliya argued that if her son would be missing her, he would not tell anyone and rather fall sick.

“My young kid (son) is like me. He keeps everything inside him, if he’s missing me he will not share it with anyone. I am also like that I keep my problems inside me and do not share them with anyone. He does not talk, my daughter shares everything. He then falls sick, and gets unwell thinking about the problems. He will fall sick and that’s the time he needs me," she said as quoted by E-Times.

“If I would not have taken divorce, I would not have come here ever….never never. It is because of my career. I was taking a shower when the thought came to me. But it is very important in life to finish the job which you have taken up," Aaliya added.