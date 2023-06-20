Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui Opens Up About Getting Married Again; Says ‘Bharosa Uth Gaya Hai’

Aaliya Siddiqui, ex-wife of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, made headlines with her candid revelation on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. She opened up about her thoughts on getting married again, and expressed that she has lost trust.

She was seen talking to Cyrus Broacha and said, “Nahi yaar. Iss janam me shaadi toh nahi karungi (No, in this life I am not getting married again.) There’s no trust in marriage anymore." She further recalled how she met her former husband and also fell in love. “His brother was his assistant back then. He used to live in Ekta Nagar then. I was living in a PG and got kicked out. So his brother told me to stay there for a few days. I wasn’t comfortable. I saw his photos first and I liked his eyes. His eyes very sexy. Then we met and fell in love. Then we started living together. This has been our journey."