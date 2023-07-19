Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia And Elvish Yadav Nominated In Latest Episode

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is keeping its viewers hooked with gripping episodes. Packed with entertainment, drama, and conflicts, this reality show has brought together popular names from the entertainment industry. In the latest episode, contestants found themselves in a challenging situation as they had to nominate a fellow participant for eviction this week. Notably, wild card entrants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav were among those who faced nomination.

In the recent episode, a unique twist was introduced where each housemate received a locket containing the photo of another participant. They were only permitted to nominate the individual whose picture they received. Bebika Dhurve received Pooja Bhatt’s photo. While Jad Hadid got Jiya Shankar’s photo, Falaq Naaz received Elvish Yadav’s and Avinash Sachdev saw Aashika Bhatia’s picture. Aashika herself received Jad’s photo locket. Meanwhile, Manisha Rani, the house captain, found temporary relief as she was spared from nomination for the week.

During the eviction procedure, only six candidates were eligible for nomination. As the music started, they gathered in the activity area and identified the person associated with the locket they were wearing. Falaq nominated Elvish, expressing her belief that he appeared confused in the game and tended to lose control during conflicts. Subsequently, Avinash nominated Aashika, citing her perceived lack of direction and weakness in various tasks within the house. This nomination led to an argument between Falaq and Avinash.

Continuing with the nominations, Elvish chose to nominate Avinash due to his close association with Falaq. Aashika nominated Jad, expressing her belief that it was crucial for Jad to start taking the game more seriously. Additionally, Bebika added that Jad needed to stop being diplomatic in his approach.