Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia’s Mom Reacts To Elvish Yadav’s 'Chote Kapde' Remark

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been living up to its reputation as a controversial reality show. The contestants often get into heated arguments and hurl abusive insults at each other on various occasions. Recently, in one of the episodes on the sixth week, Elvish Yadav raised questions about his fellow participant, Aashika Bhatia, wearing a short dress. In the latest, Aashika’s mother strongly condemned Elvish’s remark and said that he does not have the right to make such comments on anyone’s clothes.

Speaking to Tellychakkar, Aashika Bhatia’s mother said, “Sahi toh bilkul bhi nahi lag raha, iss cheez pe usko rokna chahiye ki jis tarah se wo aise bol raha hai. He doesn’t have any right to comment on clothes, ladkiyon ke kapdon ke baare mein ki tum chota peheno ya bada peheno. Itna himmat hai toh uske muh pe bolo. Usmei himmat hi nahi ki ki wo seedha seedha Aashika se bole ki, you know. Uske saath toh ye log saare, teen jane, masti karte hue hi nazar aate hai, Masti mei bolte hai. Par aise peeth peeche baat karte hain toh wo galat hai. Aashika ko pata chalega toh, she’s really gonna feel bad. Wo jab aake dekhegi ki bhae mere liye aisa aisa log sochte the, iss tarah e baatein karte the, toh wo cheez usko bohot hurt hogi (This wasn’t right, he shouldn’t have said it. He did not have the courage to comment on Aashika’s clothes on her face. Aashika would feel Bad when she comes to know about what Elvish talked about behind his back)."