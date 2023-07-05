Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev Clash During Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is captivating audiences with its unpredictable twists, and the latest episode didn’t disappoint. Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan, was removed from captaincy after getting caught sleeping. With the captain’s seat vacant, the housemates were given the opportunity to compete for the role through the intense Satta Badal task. The task involved standing around a buzzer and pressing it when the alarm rang. Contestants were given 7 chances and had to be quick with the buzzer to eliminate others from the race. However, tension escalated when Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek engaged in a heated argument, adding drama to the already charged atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house.

In the first round of the task, Abhishek took the lead by eliminating Bebika Dhurve and Falaq Naazz. He stated that he didn’t want Bebika to become the captain and felt Falaq needed to be more active in the game. However, the game took a dramatic turn in the third round when Avinash pressed the buzzer. The actor shocked everyone by eliminating Abhishek from the captaincy race. According to Avinash, Abhishek once claimed he was the only one serious about the show.

Tension rose as the fourth buzzer fell in Abhishek’s favour once more, and he seized the opportunity to remove Avinash from the captaincy race. Abhishek highlighted the importance of trust in a captain and suggested that Avinash lacked that quality. However, the situation intensified during the fifth round when Avinash pressed the buzzer. An argument arises between Abhishek, Jad Hadid and Avinash over the buzzer. Abhishek refuses to believe Jad’s decision, leading to a heated argument among the housemates.

Avinash Sachdev, addressing Abhishek Malhan’s accusations, clarified “I never said that I was first, I only told that we both were close." Despite Avinash’s explanation, Abhishek continued to retaliate, asserting that he was the first one to press the buzzer and accused Jad of cheating.