Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav Raise Concerns Over Aashika Bhatia's Unwarranted Fights

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and intense competition, captivating viewers across the nation. With each passing week, the contestants face tougher challenges, leading to their true personalities coming to the forefront. Among the housemates, Aashika Bhatia, a wild card contestant, has been at the centre of attention lately due to her confrontations with fellow contestant Jad Hadid.

In a recent clip shared by Voot on social media, Aashika was seen engaged in a conversation with fellow housemates Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav in the dining area. During the discussion, Aashika expressed her frustration towards Jad Hadid, saying, “I have given a lot of respect, considering him as a guest, but now wait and watch." This remark prompted confusion from Elvish Yadav, who asked, “Who is the guest?"

Reacting to Aashika’s behaviour, Abhishek Malhan took Elvish to the Garden area, leaving Manisha and Aashika to have a girls’ talk. Both Abhishek and Elvish spoke about Aashika’s behaviour and her unnecessary conflicts, with Abhishek questioning, “What is the point of her fighting with Jad?" Elvish, in response, says, “Everyone here belongs to a good family and is adjusting, so why can’t she?" They further discussed the importance of adjusting when living with ten people in a confined space and how they personally never make an issue when they don’t get their share of food.

Aashika’s recent altercation with Jad arose from her belief that he had an issue with their group eating more eggs than they were allotted. She confronted Jad about it, asserting that she eats eggs according to her allocation and he should not interfere in her food choices.