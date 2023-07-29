Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Takes Manisha Rani By Surprise, Says 'I Only Love You'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entertained its audience for about six weeks since its premiere. The viewers witnessed some strong bonds between some of the contestants and also heated fights among others. While some friendships have stood the test of time, many have drifted apart. Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani have been in a love-hate relationship since the beginning. While they have proclaimed to be friends and each other’s supporters in the competition, there have been instances when they stood against each other as well. In the recent teaser of the show posted by the channel, the duo can be seen having a light but affectionate banter with each other.

In the clip, Abhishek Malhan comes up to Manisha to have a conversation as she is getting ready for the day. He says, “Ek baar bhi sharam nahi aayi ye bolte hue, ki jis insaan ne pichle chaalis dino aise pakad ke rakha hua hai, ki koi bol ke dikhaye iske baare mein, uske liye bol diya. Aise hi hote hai log nashukare." Manisha tried to avoid his saying, “Chal bol mat." However, Abhishek keeps the conversation going and asks, “Pehle ye bata, samjhi ki nahi samjhi?" Manisha replies, “Samjh gaye hai. Par abhi jo tu itna pyaar se bol raha hai na, tera intention…tujhe humne bhi chaalis dino se jana hai Abhishek. Mereko na logo ka pyaar wala angle aur woh angle samajh mein aata hai Abhishek. Bachpan se pyaar hi kiye hai, isliye pyaar aur dil ka baat humse koi na ho kare to achha hai." Abhishek does not take the topic further, gently hugs her, and leaves.