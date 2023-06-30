Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's 30-Second Lip Kiss Triggers Row, Netizens Call It 'Cheap'

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a 30-second long lip kiss. It all started after Avinash Sachdev said, “I would want Jad to kiss Akanksha" in the task. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Akanksha and Jad can be seen sharing a steamy kiss as other housemates cheered for them.

In the viral video, it is only Pooja Bhatt who looks uncomfortable and even asks Akanksha and Jad to ‘stop it’ immediately after the task was over.

However, the task has left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some are calling it ‘cheap’, others are questioning Avinash Sachdev for assigning such a task. Several netizens even questioned the makers of the reality show for now maintaining ‘parivaarik mahaul’. “OMG #BiggBossOTT2 hungry for TRP!!! #JadHadid kissed onscreen to #AkankshaPuri! And biggest thing is that the task was given by BiggBoss themselves!!! Shame!! U had a rule of No Lip-Kissing! Everything is being recorded! But u guys vanished it cuz you guys r hungry for TRP!!!" one of the users Tweeted. Check out some of the Tweets here: