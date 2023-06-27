Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Tells Jad Hadid Why She Is Scared Of Relationships

The latest season of Bigg Boss OTT is living up to its reputation of controversies, conflicts, and emotional bonds among participants. Jad Hadid was seen making Akanksha Puri uncomfortable with his touch during a live-stream video. Host Salman Khan questioned other housemates about Jad’s actions. Since then, the model has kept his distance from Akanksha. Now, Akanksha was seen having a conversation with Jad to resolve these issues. In the recent episode, Akanksha Puri brought up her past relationship with television actor Paras Chhabra while talking to Jad. Akanksha told Jad that she has been scared of relationships. “I get a little scared of the consequences. I told you I had a past on this show itself," Akanksha puri told Jad.

She revealed that she was with someone, referring to Paras Chhabra, who participated in this show and started liking someone from the first day. They never broke up, and she never got closure. “But obviously, there were some things that he said that were to demean me, disrespect me, and a lot of things he said on national television that were not really good. Since that day, till today, I’ve not been in a relationship because I get scared of relationships becoming an issue on television," Akanksha puri added. Paras Chhabra was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

Further, addressing the issue between Jad and herself, Akanksha mentioned that she does not like to be touched or hugged quite often. Jad questioned her about hugging another contestant, Abhishek Malhan, earlier. Akanksha replied, “When there is a little liking, it becomes a little bit of tension, which I feel. I’m restricted."