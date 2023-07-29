Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt To Take Sister Pooja Bhatt Out Of Show In Weekend Ka Vaar Episode?

The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to grow, and now it seems the show might witness a major twist with the exit of one of its strongest contestants, Pooja Bhatt. Speculations have been rife about the reason behind her potential departure, with some attributing it to medical issues. However, recent rumours suggest a surprising turn of events, where Pooja’s sister, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, might play a pivotal role in her exit from the reality show.

According to intriguing updates shared on social media, Alia Bhatt could make a guest appearance in the Bigg Boss house to promote her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside co-star Ranveer Singh. The tweet hints that Pooja Bhatt’s contractual agreement for only six weeks might lead to her departure this weekend due to prior commitments outside the show. The tweet further speculates that Alia Bhatt’s visit to the show might coincide with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein she could possibly take her sister Pooja out of the house. This has led to assumptions that Pooja’s frequent visits to the confession room might be related to contract negotiations and discussions surrounding her exit.

Recently, during the promotion of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt revealed her favourite contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 2, praising Elvish Yadav for his fun-loving and mischievous personality. Alia found his way of speaking and conducting himself highly entertaining, and she believed he possessed a unique charm that endeared him to people’s hearts. However, she didn’t forget to mention her sister Pooja Bhatt’s name. The actress said, “I’ve to take my sister’s name because she is like the queen of our family. I admire her for who she is and the way she carries herself."