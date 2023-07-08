Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Confesses His Feelings For Falaq Naazz; Watch

What’s a Bigg Boss house without romance? The second season of its OTT spin-off kick-started with lots of drama and ugly fights and what appeared to be missing was a pinch of courtship and fling. But now it seems love’s brewing in full swing inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as contestant Avinash Sachdev has boldly confessed his feelings for Falaq Naazz on the show. In a video of the segment, the duo was seen relaxed on a sofa when Avinash decides to be candid about the way he feels for Falaq. The Chotti Babu fame expresses that he wished to make the confession during his time on the show.

Falaq looks quite taken aback by the revelation and asks if he has shared anything about his feelings with Jiya or Jad. Avinash declines, adding they have no idea he is about to make the confession. But Avinash admits they’ve told him he looks good with Falaq and that their bond appears “organic."

In a subsequent video from the same day, Avinash is seen telling Jiya Shankar and Jay Hadid about the love confession. While Jiya screams in excitement, Jad shares an infectious smile. Avinash specifies he only confessed his feelings and Falaq hasn’t given him any answer. “She (Falaq) didn’t say yes or no. She said my priorities and focus are somewhere else," he said about her reaction.

Avinash emphasized that he doesn’t expect any answer from her. He is of the belief that since he developed feelings in the house, he must also express it during his time on the show. He said being unaware of the day he might suddenly get evicted and that he didn’t want to regret not telling her later.