Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Consoles Emotional Falaq Naazz After Nomination Task

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been nothing short of an entertainment extravaganza, captivating audiences with its gripping episodes and dramatic twists. In the latest episode, emotions ran high as Falaq Naazz broke down after making a significant sacrifice during a nomination task. Avinash Sachdev stepped up to provide her with the much-needed consolation.

In the nomination task, contestants were asked to sacrifice their personal belongings and nominate a fellow housemate. Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were leading the task. As per the rules, Abhishek was saved from nomination due to audience voting while Jiya was safe as the house captain. During the task, Jiya and Abhishek had to approve requests from contestants who made sacrifices and provided valid reasons.

Falaq Naazz decided to sacrifice her family photo in order to nominate Manisha Rani, a move that touched the hearts of both viewers and her fellow contestants. Jiya and Abhishek acknowledged Falaq’s brave sacrifice and her reasoning against Manisha. However, as Abhishek discarded her family photo, Falaq became overwhelmed with emotions and rushed to her bed. Avinash quickly followed her. He hugged Falaq and consoled her during her vulnerable moment. Despite her tears, Falaq assured Avinash that she was doing fine, appreciating his support.

The growing closeness between Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev has been noticed by fellow contestants Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar. Avinash has expressed his feelings for Falaq but she shared that she currently wants to focus on herself and requires time before considering a relationship.