Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev Opens Up About His Marriage With Ex-Wife Shalmalee Desai

Avinash Sachdev, a prominent TV actor, has been grabbing the spotlight since his participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Throughout his journey, he has been making controversial statements regarding his personal life, from his ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani’s entry to his romantic affairs. And now, in a recent conversation with his close friends Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev expressed that his marriage with Shalmalee Desai was the “best relationship" he had to date. “You should have just worked it out then," Jad advised Avinash.

Responding to this, Avinash Sachdev explained, “No it was something else. It was not because of our tuning, vibe, or our personal relationship. We had to just call it off. Nobody knows the reason, not even my friends because I had promised her parents. I’ve forgotten the reason now. I just learned some time ago that she got married in April. I don’t have her contact number, Facebook, Instagram, or anything. No phone call, no WhatsApp nothing. Somebody told me she got married, which means she is in a happy space," quoted Pinkvilla.

Shalmalee Desai and Avinash Sachdev first crossed paths while working on the sets of the television series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 2. They developed a romantic relationship and then started dating each other. Eventually, the duo got married in 2015. However, their marital bliss ended in divorce after two years.