Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Avinash Sachdev Date Falaq Naazz's Sister Shafaq For Six Months?

Avinash Sachdev has been dominating headlines ever since he entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Known for his Choti Bahu fame, the actor’s personal life has often been in the spotlight, with several controversies regarding his relationships and breakups. Recently, Avinash Sachdev opened up about his feelings for co-contestant, Falaq Naazz, but her response remains uncertain. Adding more intrigue, rumours are circulating about Avinash Sachdev’s past relationship with Falaq’s sister, Shafaq Naaz.

According to a recent report by ETimes, a source revealed that Avinash Sachdev and Shafaq Naaz were romantically involved for approximately six months. Their love story blossomed during the filming of the romantic series Teri Meri Love Stories on Star Plus. Avinash played the role of Ishan and Shafaq portrayed the character of Pari in the show. The source disclosed that their love began to flourish during the shoot of the title song for the series. However, Avinash eventually ended the relationship with Shafaq.

“Avinash and Shafaq fell in love during the shoot of Teri Meri Love Stories. The two were paired opposite each other in the episode titled Songs. They fell in love. However, Avinash backed out eventually. Their relationship must have lasted around six months. What makes his bonding with Falaq awkward is that he was earlier dating her sister Shafaq. We are wondering whether Falaq is aware of his past with Shafaq, but Avinash knows it all. Let’s see how the Naaz family reacts to their equation if they end up falling in love inside the house," a source told ETimes.

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz appear to be a new couple in the house. Over the past few days, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid have playfully teased Avinash and Falaq about their connection. Eventually, Avinash admitted to having feelings for Falaq. In a recent video from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Avinash Sachdev can be seen confessing his affection for Falaq. He revealed that these feelings developed while they were both inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, and he wanted to share his emotions with her during their time there. Falaq Naazz did not respond with a definitive yes or no. Instead, she inquired whether he had discussed this with Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid.

