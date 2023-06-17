Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants: From Akanksha Puri To Aaliya Siddiqui, Meet The Participants

Salman Khan’s immensely awaited reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is returning with another season. The show’s grand premiere is set to air on Jio Cinema, commencing on June 17 at 9 pm. The creators have been enticing the audience with sneak peeks of the contestants on various social media platforms. While the makers have not revealed the names of the contestants, they have teased the audience with snippets featuring them. Here is the final roster of confirmed participants for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

1. Akanksha Puri:

Akanksha Puri, recognised for her notable performances in projects such as Vighnaharta Ganesh, Calendar Girls, and Mika Di Vohti, is all set to participate in the show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Taking to her Instagram handle, she has been enthusiastically expressing her anticipation for the show, expressing her determination to slay and leave a lasting impression.

2. Avinash Sachdev:

Avinash Sachdev, famous for his role in the TV series Chotti Bahu, will also be seen in Salman Khan’s show. The actor posted a picture on his Instagram handle hinting at his upcoming appearance.

3. Aaliya:

Aaliya, who is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, is also set to participate in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The duo who tied the knot in 2011, grabbed massive headlines this year for their marital dispute.

4. Bebika Dhurve:

Bebika Dhurve, popular for her role as Devika Oberoi in the daily soap Bhagyalakshmi, will be joining Bigg Boss OTT 2. In her introduction, she is shown making decisions after consulting an astrologer. Not much is known about her yet, but the show is expected to uncover more about her.

5. Falaq Naaz:

Falaq Naaz, a familiar face from popular television shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, and Radha Krishn, is set to join the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. Falaq is the sister of Sheezan Khan, who was accused in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. While Sheezan has been granted bail and is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Falaq will be seen showcasing her personality and talent on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

6. Jiya Shankar:

Jiya Shankar’s name has also been circulating for some time now. Jio Cinema introduced her along with a hashtag heroine. Her glimpse was shown with the caption, “Yeh OnePiece taiyar hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein bijli giraane." The details about her background and profession are yet to be disclosed.

7. Puneet Superstar:

He is renowned not only for his entertainment career but also for his philanthropic work. In reality, Puneet Superstar’s name is Prakash Kumar, and he has gained immense popularity through his viral videos. His fans are super excited for his entry into Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The official Jio Cinema handle captioned his video, asking, “Kya yeh Superstar, Bigg Boss ke ghar main bhi viral ho payega? (Will this Superstar also go viral in the Bigg Boss house?)."

8. Manisha Rani:

Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer hailing from Bihar. Interestingly, Manisha has also made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and Dance India Dance, however, she rose to fame through her entertaining videos on TikTok and YouTube.

9. Palak Purswani:

Palak Purswani has made a notable appearance in various shows such as Splitsvilla 7, Badii Devrani, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Nastik and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She was also part of a web show titled Roohaniyat. Palak was reportedly in a relationship with Avinash Sachdev, who will also be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

10. Abhishek Malhan:

Abhishek Malhan, known by his online name Fukra Insaan, is a prominent gamer and popular YouTuber. Additionally, Abhishek is a musician and has released over 12 music videos. He enjoys a massive following on social media, with 1.2 million followers on Instagram and more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

11. Cyrus Broacha:

Cyrus Broacha is a renowned actor and comedian. He gained popularity through his iconic show MTV Bakra and later ventured into theatre, eventually establishing himself as a TV host and radio jockey.

12. Jad Hadid:

Among the various contestants, one participant who has sparked curiosity is Jad Hadid, a model by profession. Interestingly, Jad will make history as the first Arab participant to join Bigg Boss. He personally confirmed his participation in the show by sharing the news on his Instagram story.