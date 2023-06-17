Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants: Who is Falaq Naazz, Sheezan Khan's Sister And Sasural Simar Ka Star?

Just like last year, this year’s contestant list of Bigg Boss OTT is an amalgamation of famous TV personalities and controversial figures. Television star Falaq Naazz, who is known for her feature in daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka and Mahakali- Anth Hi Aaramabh Hai, has been confirmed to compete in the second season of the digital reality show. With Salman Khan as host, Bigg Boss OTT 2’s anthem ‘Lagi Baji’ indicates the series will feature interesting twists and turns. Before the grand premiere, here’s taking a quick look at the personal and professional life of actress Falaq Naazz.

Falaq Naazz career

Not many know, Falaq Naazz has received professional dance training under the late Saroj Khan. According to Stars Unfolded, it was on the insistence of the ace choreographer that her family moved to Mumbai. She made her acting debut with a cameo role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and began essaying small characters in episodic shows like Savdhaan India. Falaq Naazz became a household face after portraying the mythological roles of Goddess Lakshmi and Sita on the small screen.

Be it playing a begum or housewife, the actress has essayed versatile characters. Meanwhile, her stints in Sasural Simar Ka, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara has only added up to her fame. Falaq’s last project included playing Devaki in Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

Falaq Naazz family

Hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, she is the younger sibling of television actress Shafaq Naaz and an elder sister to Ali Baba: Dataan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan

Falaq Naazz controversies