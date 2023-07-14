Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha Compares Salman Khan's Show To 'Concentration Camps', Calls It a 'Hell'

Days after Cyrus Broacha walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, he has now made some shocking statements. In a recent interview, Syrus described Salman Khan’s reality show as ‘hell’ and called it a ‘horrible and painful’ experience. He also shared that he cannot share much details about he is bound to the contract.

“I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian. It was really painful and horrible experience. Can’t discuss that too much in detail because of contractual obligations and legal issues," Cyrus recently said in a podcast as quoted by Indian Express.

Cyrus Broacha went on to compare Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to a ‘concentration camp’ and added, “The food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible. It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that’s the only difference." He shared that he was constantly sleep deprived as he could not get more than three hours of sleep on any night. “I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night. By the second half of the day, I was just falling asleep."