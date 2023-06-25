Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Jad Hadid Make Akanksha Puri Uncomfortable? Fans React

The popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been grabbing headlines for fights among the contestants. However, this time it is in the news for another reason. Contestant Jad Hadid was seen making Akanksha Puri uncomfortable during the live feed. This has not gone well with the fans who have badly trolled him and also demanded Salman Khan take action on this.

The video, which is going viral on social media, shows Dubai-based model Jad can be seen holding Akanksha’s hand and pulling her close to himself. To avoid this, Akanksha turns around and gets out of his grip saying, “Don’t do that." Upon being asked ‘why’ by Jad, Akanksha said, “I don’t know. I don’t like touches so much." Well, in no time the video started making rounds on social media and fans were seen trolling Jad. One of the fans wrote, “Yes how can you touch someone like that without their permission. Jad toh aakanksha k peeche kuch zyada hi pagal h infact he’s flirting with everyone." Another wrote, “Bcs she’s hot, maintained, & carry her self nice dosen’t mean she can be available. I like how she put him into his place decently."



Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw its first Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday. Host Salman Khan was seen scolding several contestants including Akanksha Puri. He accused her of creating a false narrative as she went to Avinash Sachdeva and opened up about how Jad is making her uncomfortable than telling Jad in the first place, as reported by India TV.