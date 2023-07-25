Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Troll Bebika Dhurve For Her Swimsuit Antic

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kept its viewers hooked to the screen with intense drama, entertainment, and innovative tasks. With each passing day, the race for the trophy is getting intense. In the latest episode, all housemates had to participate in an angel-devil task which led to a heated debate among them. Amidst all this, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan were seen mocking Bebika Dhurve for wearing a swimsuit.

In the recent episode, Bebika Dhurve, along with other contestants, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid, was having a gala time in the pool. But she was mocked by Abhishek Mahan and Elvish Yadav for her dressing sense. Bebika wore a black monokini and a shrug. Abhishek commented on her for wearing a lot of makeup in the pool. He told Elvish, “Look at Bebika, she is wearing so much makeup and will enter the pool like that. All these people have planned to enjoy the pool today." Elvish went on further and said, “I can’t see this at all. What is she wearing and why."

Elvish’s comments were not only restricted to Bebika’s outfit, later, he also questioned Aashika Bhatia for wearing a short dress. He asked Aashika, “Where are your pants? Why aren’t you wearing it? Don’t you guys wear full clothes at home? I don’t like this at all." But Abhishek objected to this and explained to him that he should let people wear what they want. Aashika was also agitated by Elvish’s comments and slammed him. She called Elvish out on his “lower mentality." Further, Jiya Shankar and Aashika joked that they would wear traditional clothes the next day.