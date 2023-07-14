Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev Get Into A War Of Words

A clash unfolded within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as tensions escalated between Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdev. The argument between the two contestants erupted, with Elvish, the first wildcard entry, refusing to back down when Avinash accused him of instigating trouble. The disagreement took an unpleasant turn as they exchanged harsh words, with Elvish repeatedly using derogatory language. Despite Avinash’s plea to refrain from involving his father, Elvish persisted in repeating those words.

In response to Elvish’s comments, Avinash Sachdev took a stand and reacted. He challenged Elvish to confront him directly, urging him to speak openly face-to-face. Avinash emphasised that spreading negativity was unnecessary, as things had been going well on the show so far. He said, “If you have the courage, say it to my face. Do you enjoy fighting with men? Don’t create chaos at home; it hasn’t happened yet."

The situation became worse and other contestants, including Fukra Insaan, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve, had to intervene. Bebika sided with Elvish, but Falaq Naazz believed that Elvish was in the wrong for provoking Avinash.

Elvish maintained that he never intended to say anything about Avinash’s father. Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan encouraged Elvish to stay calm. As soon as the snippet from the show went viral, some social media users resonated with Abhishek’s advice.