Elvish Yadav Reacts To Roasting Salman Khan In His Videos: ‘I Agree Maine Kara But…’

On Monday, August 14, Elvish Yadav became the first wild card entrant in the history of Bigg Boss to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The popular YouTuber defeated co-contestants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve to take the trophy home and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

While interacting with the media and paparazzi, Elvish was asked about his equation with Salman and was also asked about his roast videos on Salman Khan, which he used to make. Reacting to the same, he shared, “Those videos were very old. I agree that [ I have roasted him. But when I met him for the first time, it felt ‘kaafi unreal’."

He added, “It was a very good feeling. There was no discomfort. He didn’t make me feel uncomfortable. He spoke to me, checked up on me. He held my hand. Hugged me."

Earlier in an interview with News18, Elvish said that he is grateful to be the first wild card winner, “The feeling is unreal. I had always thought that wildcard entrants don’t win, but I have proved everyone wrong. I still feel this is like a dream and I am sitting on my bed inside the house and someone will come and pinch and wake me up and make me do this all over again (Laughs). It was an amazing experience."