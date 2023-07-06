Bigg Boss OTT 2: Evicted Contestant Puneet Superstar Lands In Trouble, FIR Filed

Days after his eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Puneet Superstar has landed in legal trouble. Reportedly, an FIR has been filed with the Bhopal Police against Puneet Superstar by an influencer named Faizan Ansari.

Why Is FIR Against Puneet Superstar Filed?

As reported by Pinkvilla, Ansari is a social media influencer who had stated that Puneet is an illiterate person. Not just this, he had reportedly also questioned his selection for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Following these statements, Ansari has alleged that he has been getting threatening messages. As per the complaint copy, the threat messages that Ansari has been getting are ‘severe’ and ‘brutal.’ An FIR in the case has been filed and further investigation is currently underway.

Puneet Superstar Was Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 2 In Less Than 24 Hours

Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar aka Lord Puneet was undoubtedly one of the most hyped contestants in this year’s Bigg Boss. Whether it’s pop culture or meme circuits, Puneet rightly dominated these spaces with his quirky, funny and down-to-earth demeanour, even earning him the tag of ‘hod’. However, less than 24 hours after the show’s premiere, Puneet was ousted due to his unruly behaviour.