Bigg Boss OTT 2 Extended By Two Weeks, Salman Khan Show To Now End On...

Fans of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT now have a reason to celebrate as the second season of the show has been extended by two weeks. The good news was shared by Salman Khan himself during Weekend Ka Vaar. He praised contestants for entertaining the audience and getting big numbers.

The Indian Express reported that initially the reality show was planned for a six-week run, it has now been extended by another two weeks. Salman Khan praised the contestants. With the show pushed for two weeks, the new finale date is now August 13. Makers are also likely to bring wildcards into the house to make the show more interesting. Reportedly, evicted contestant Palak Purswani is also set to re-enter the house but she will be seen as a guest appearance. Shehnaaz Gill will also be joining the actor for one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been entertaining the audience a lot. This year 13 celebrities have participated in the show. Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, and Pooja Bhatt are seen in the show. Some of them have been eliminated also.