Falaq Naaz FINALLY Reacts To Romance With Avinash Sachdev, Says 'I Wouldn't Deny...' | Exclusive

Falaq Naaz was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 last weekend. During her month-long stint on the show, she grabbed the limelight for being close to Avinash Sachdev. Falaq, in an exclusive interview with News18, says that there isn’t any kind of romance brewing from her side. “There was a pure bond. I never gave any kind of hints where anyone would feel that there was romance between the two of us. We had a lot of care and affection for each other which could be seen and the audience also liked it because it was genuine. If it would have been fake, everyone would have understood. When he proposed to me, I requested him for time and Avinash also understood my feelings. I need time for myself as I have always had been busy fulfilling the duties for my family. I want to travel and explore things and Avinash respects it."

Falaq was nominated by her fellow inmates who decided to evict her out of the house. Avinash was seen holding her hand while Falaq was leaving the house. Talking about their relationship, she says, “I wouldn’t deny the fact that we have made a good relationship and I would like to continue this affection. I am aware that he is sad with my eviction and he is going to be alone in the house. I watch him sitting alone but I wish that I could send him a message and say that go and play the game. I would try and stop him and he would also agree with me but now since I am not there, I want to him to just let himself loose and enjoy the game."