Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz Gets Emotional Talking About Her Brother Sheezan Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become popular among the audience within a few days of its premiere. The show is getting more interesting with each episode, with increasing conflicts and unique tasks. Furthermore, the contestants are slowly opening up to each other about their deepest secrets and feelings. In the latest episode, Falaq Naazz had a heartfelt conversation with Pooja Bhatt about her brother Sheezan Khan’s arrest following Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. The latter expressed that she thought highly of Falaq as she defended her brother in a press conference when the case trials were going on.

In conversation with her fellow contestant, Pooja Bhatt, Falaq expressed her deepest feelings about the situation her family had to face after Tunisha Sharma’s death. She said, “I never take credit for standing up and defending my family. Who would have taken a stand for us if I would have not stood in support of my brother and mother?".

Advertisement

Falaq recalled that while Sheezan Khan was behind bars, her younger brother, Shabi, would ask about him. She was left in a tough spot as she could not tell Shabi when Sheezan would return home. Falaq narrated an incident when Shabi went to meet Sheezan in jail. Falaq said, “Shabi spoke to Sheezan on the phone by being on the other side of the window, and while crying, he asked Sheezan, ‘When are you coming home?’ Only I know how I have managed the situation."

Falaq broke down in front of Pooja and said, “This is the reason I’m scared of attachment, PB. Now we are even scared to suggest a physician to someone. Humanity is not left." She mentioned that many people thought that she took up Bigg Boss OTT to regain the reputation her family had lost. But Falaq said, “I don’t need to polish my image because there is nothing to polish. The things we have faced with these people can’t tolerate such a situation. A single day has not gone by when we are not hurt."