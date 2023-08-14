Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Ananya, Ayushmann Promote Dream Girl 2; Salman Khan Says 'Ayushmann Jaisa Heroine...'

Ananya Panday has been making news for her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2, which will see Ayushmann Khurrana cross-dress as Pooja to make enough money to marry the love of his life. Both Ananya and Ayushmann have been on a promotional spree for the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster romantic comedy.

The actress, with Ayushmann Khurrana, has now dropped by the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. Ananya looked stunning in a pink bodycon dress, paired with metallic silver heels and straightened hair, while Ayushmann looked dapper in a blue, satin jacket paired with black trousers.

Salman asked Ayushmann will be taking home awards for the Best Actress award too. He jokingly said, “Agar Ayushmann jaisa heroine mere opposite aa jaye, toh main toh industry chorh doon!"

Advertisement

Advertisement Dream Girl 2 is the follow-up to the 2019 film Dream Girl, where Ayushmann played a call center worker engaging with callers using a feminine voice, assuming the identity of Pooja. The cast included Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Abhishek Banerjee. This cinematic production garnered massive success, raking in a global box office revenue of ₹200 crore. Ananya Panday is set to portray the character named Pari in the film. Alongside Ayushmann and Ananya, the cast features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and others. The trailer is brimming with hilarious punchlines and the distinct charm that Ayushmann is expected to infuse into his role, as he did in the previous film. The film’s release, initially slated for July, has been postponed to August 25 due to the a lot VFX work necessary for its completion.

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed Dream Girl 2, which is slated to hit the theatres on August 25, 2023. The first part starred Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Ayushmann Khurrana, while the sequel has Ananya Panday as the leading lady.