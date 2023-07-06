Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Loses Cool After Bebika, Manisha Throw Chilli At Jiya During Torture Task

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has captivated viewers with its unexpected surprises and dramatic moments in the house. In the latest episode, the audience was treated to a heated argument involving Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid during the captaincy task. The contestants found themselves in fierce competition. The challenge for captaincy, known as the Torture Task, required Jiya to endure three hours on the throne. On the other hand, the rest of the housemates were asked to subject her to various forms of torment in an attempt to make her quit from a designated seat in the garden area.

As the task started, Bebika, Abhishek, Manisha, and Cyrus Broacha doused Jiya with substances like oil, pepper, and water. During the task, Bebika intervened when Abhishek attempted to sprinkle chilli powder on Jiya’s face and asked him to refrain from targeting her eyes. She proceeded to gently wipe Jiya’s eyes. However, Jad’s demeanour shifted into anger, expressing his disgust towards the task. He took it upon himself to direct Jiya to cleanse her face, and Avinash came to her aid by splashing water on her.

As the task progressed, Jad’s frustration escalated, urging Jiya to physically retaliate by hitting, kicking, and throwing objects at Bebika, Manisha, and Abhishek. “Take them in your hands and give it back to them in their face," Jad proclaimed. He then mockingly taunted Manisha, saying, “Bravo, don’t you ever talk to me again." Responding to this, Manisha attempted to explain, “This is a game," but Jad ignored her, stating, no one else is putting in as much effort as she is.

Jiya then shouted back at the other contestants, “‘Jitna dum hai laga lo, nahi hilungi main. Dum hai, hila ke dikha. (If you have the power, go ahead and try to move me. I won’t move)". This led to a heated exchange of words between Bebika and Jiya.

Avinash, Falaq, and Jad lend their support to Jiya, Abhishek, Manisha, and Bebika for the task. Jad begins to belittle them, referring to them as mosquitoes. While Manisha is preparing her next mixture for torture, Jad entered and forcefully pushed her, causing everything to spill on her. Jad proceeded to make derogatory comments about Bebika, expressing that she deserves to be spat on. When Abhishek tries to interject, Jad initiated an argument with him.

Later, Avinash and Falaq attempted to calm Jad down, but he continued to hurl insults. Jad asserted that if there is anyone evil in the house, it is Bebika. Jiya tries to provoke Bebika further. In response, Abhishek retaliates by applying another mixture to Jiya, causing her to scream in pain, but she refused to back down. An argument took place between Jiya and Abhishek, during which Jiya exclaimed, “Jad, I love you."

Further, Jiya and Bebika engaged in a fight. Jad once again crosses the line by making a violent statement, suggesting that he would hang certain individuals. This triggered Bebika, and she confronted him. However, Jiya remained unaffected by this and continued to support Jad.