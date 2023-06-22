Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Talks About His Troubled Childhood- 'I Ate From Dustbin'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered last week, and remaining true to its reputation, it has managed to grip its audience amid the conflict and tension between the housemates. In one of the recent episodes, the Lebanese model Jad Hadid had an emotional conversation with fellow contestants Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha. He revealed that his mother had left him at the neighbour’s door, and he could reunite with her after 17 years.

Cyrus Broacha asked Jad Hadid about his troubled childhood and why he was left on the neighbour’s doorstep. Jad shared that when he was born, his mother’s condition was to baptise him, but Jad’s father had left them and travelled to different locations. He said, “When I was born, he was not around and my mom baptised me and she named me." Jad’s mother thought that his father would never return, and there was no other way to contact him in 1984.

Meanwhile, Jad mentioned that his father eventually came back and went to court. He also tore off all the documents that belonged to Jad and his mother. On the same day, he divorced Jad’s mother and left. But her mother was under the assumption that Jad’s father had come back to stay; therefore, she left for her parents place, leaving a young Jad at the neighbours. She told the neighbours that she was going to the supermarket.

Jad was left stranded and ate from the garbage bin. He would also scout for leftovers discarded by a restaurant nearby. But the neighbours found him after a few days and freaked out. They were enraged that his mother left him behind. The neighbour took him to his old house as well, but it was locked, and his father had already sold it.

Jad Hadid informed that he came to know all this once he met his mother after 17 years. Pooja Bhatt asked him how he found his mother’s whereabouts. Jad recalled, “I looked out for her. It was very dramatic. She fell down when I told her who I am." His mother was under the presumption that Jad had been living with his father all this time and apologised for leaving him. Jad added that his mother died a few years after they reunited. Cyrus also asked him about his father’s whereabouts. Jad said that he died about 10 years back, and he never found him.